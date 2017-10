Oct 16 (Reuters) - KBR Inc

* KBR to acquire Australian ICT Services company Sigma Bravo

* KBR Inc - ‍Sigma Bravo will become a Kbrwyle Company reporting within KBR’s government services segment​

* KBR - ‍Entered agreement to acquire Sigma Bravo Pty Ltd, a provider of high-end information and communication technology services​