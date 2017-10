Sept 19 (Reuters) - KBR Inc:

* KBRWyle wins $91m BOSS contract to support navy in bahrain

* Says ‍revenue associated with contract will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR‘S government services business segment​

* Says ‍awarded a $91 million, base operating support services contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: