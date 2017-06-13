FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT reports 7.1 pct stake in Whitestone REIT
June 13, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT reports 7.1 pct stake in Whitestone REIT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT:

* KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT Inc reports a 7.1 percent stake in Whitestone REIT as of June 1, 2017 - SEC filing

* KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT intends to acquire Whitestone REIT's common shares through open market purchases until they hold up to 9.6% of outstanding common shares

* KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT says consider Whitestone REIT's common shares an "attractive investment opportunity"

* KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT - to seek dialogue with Whitestone REIT's management to discuss further aligning interests between management, shareholders Source text: (bit.ly/2svUMCE) Further company coverage:

