Aug 2 (Reuters) - KCB GROUP PLC:

* HY ENDED JUNE 2017 GROUP TOTAL INTEREST INCOME OF 30.36 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 31.61 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO

* HY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS OF 14.75 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 14.83 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO

* SAYS DIRECTORS APPROVED PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1 SHILLINGS FOR EVERY ORDINARY SHARE OF 1 SHILLINGS HELD