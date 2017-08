July 31 (Reuters) - Keane Group Inc

* Keane announces second quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q2 revenue $323.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $317.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.11

* Says ‍revenue for Q3 of 2017 is expected to increase between 45% and 60% sequentially​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $443.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S