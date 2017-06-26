FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Kee Holdings enters agreement to issue 30 mln shares
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 26, 2017 / 10:46 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Kee Holdings enters agreement to issue 30 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Kee Holdings Co Ltd:

* Company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement

* Subscriber agreed to subscribe for 30 million subscription shares at subscription price of HK$1.00 per subscription share

* Net proceeds from subscription, after deduction of related expenses, are estimated to be approximately HK$29.5 million

* Net proceeds from subscription are intended to be used for financing any potential investment opportunities of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

