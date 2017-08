Aug 10 (Reuters) - Keg Royalties Income Fund-

* The Keg Royalties Income Fund announces second quarter 2017 results

* Keg Royalties Income Fund - gross sales of 100 keg restaurants in royalty pool were $145.5 million for quarter, an increase of 6.3% from comparable quarter 2016

* Says same store sales increased by 6.1% in Canada and by 5.7% in united states for 13-week period ended July 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: