BRIEF-Keihanshin Building to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen

July 14 (Reuters) - Keihanshin Building Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue unsecured 7th series corporate bonds worth 5 billion yen

* Says maturity date July 21, 2027 and coupon rate 0.47 percent per annum

* Says it plans to issue unsecured 8th series corporate bonds worth 5 billion yen

* Says maturity date July 21, 2032 and coupon rate 0.74 percent per annum

* Says payment date on July 21

* Says SMBC Nikko Securities Inc will serve as main underwriter

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SgtN5y

