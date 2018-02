BRIEF-Kellogg Company Qtrly Earnings Per Share $1.23

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co:

* MPANY REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.23

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.96

* ISSUED GUIDANCE FOR 2018, INCLUDING FLAT NET SALES ON A CURRENCY-NEUTRAL BASIS‍​

* QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3.21 BILLION VERSUS $3.10 BILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH OF +4-6% ON A CURRENCY-NEUTRAL BASIS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.96, REVENUE VIEW $3.09 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 9-11% ON A CURRENCY-NEUTRAL BASIS

* QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $670 MILLION VERSUS $704 MLN‍​

* QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $723 MILLION VERSUS $767 MLN‍​

* QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL COMPARABLE DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.94‍​

* PROJECTS CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO INCREASE TO $1.7-1.8 BILLION IN 2018‍​

* WITH CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REMAINING ROUGHLY FLAT AT $0.5 BILLION, IMPLIES CASH FLOW OF $1.2-1.3 BILLION IN 2018‍​