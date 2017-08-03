FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
BRIEF-Kellogg on conf call- In-store promotion activity was reduced in Q2
August 3, 2017 / 4:45 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Kellogg on conf call- In-store promotion activity was reduced in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co

* On conf call - already shipping through warehouse to all of our customers

* Volume sales fell due to broad softness in consumption in U.S. And Pringles promo activity stemming from our Q1 pricing negotiations in Europe, which lingered into Q2

* Expect emerging markets growth to pick up in second half

* In-Store promotion activity was reduced in Q2

* Had sharp declines in snacks volumes sold on promotion, sizable increases in average prices, driven by us and our customers wanting to mitigate big shipment swings during transition in distribution

* Europe expected to remain challenging in near term

* Cereal category remained softer than expected in Q2 Further company coverage:

