BRIEF-Kellogg Q2 comparable earnings per share $0.97

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co:

* Kellogg Company reports 2017 second quarter results

* Qtrly reported earnings per share $0.80; Qtrly comparable earnings per share $0.97

* Reaffirms 2017 guidance‍​

* Qtrly reported net sales $3,187 million versus $3,268 ‍​million

* Qtrly comparable net sales $3,137 million versus $3,261‍​ million

* Qtrly reported net sales for U.S. morning foods $679 million versus $727 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.91, revenue view $12.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly reported net sales for U.S. snacks $803 million versus $803 million

* Q2 revenue view $3.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: