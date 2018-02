Feb 1 (Reuters) - Kelly Services Inc:

* KELLY SERVICES® REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS AND SOLID 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* REVENUE FOR Q4 OF 2017 TOTALED $1.4 BILLION, A 9.0% INCREASE, OR 7.3% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, COMPARED TO CORRESPONDING QUARTER OF 2016

* FULL YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR 2017 WERE UNFAVORABLY IMPACTED BY $0.35 NON-CASH, TAX CHARGE