Dec 5 (Reuters) - Kelso Technologies Inc:

* KELSO TECHNOLOGIES INC - HAS WITHDRAWN NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 5 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.50 PER UNIT ANNOUNCED ON NOVEMBER 15, 2017

* KELSO TECHNOLOGIES - CO'S CASH FLOW NEEDS FOR NEAR TERM CAN CONTINUE TO BE FINANCED FROM EXISTING CAPITAL RESERVES AND SALES GAINS IN Q4