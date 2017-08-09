FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kelt Exploration posts qtrly adjusted FFO per share c$0.14
August 9, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Kelt Exploration posts qtrly adjusted FFO per share c$0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Kelt Exploration Ltd

* Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017

* Quarterly adjusted FFO per share c$0.14

* Quarterly revenue c$60.1 million

* Kelt Exploration Ltd - board of directors has agreed to increase 2017 capital expenditure budget by a net $10.0 million

* Kelt Exploration Ltd qtrly combined average daily production 20,684 boe/d versus 20,208 boe/d​

* Kelt Exploration Ltd - total exploration and development capital expenditures planned for 2017 are $191.0 million versus previously $173.0 million

* Kelt Exploration Ltd qtrly ‍production per million common shares 118 boe/d versus 116 boe/d​

* Kelt Exploration Ltd - average production during Q2 of 2017 was below original estimates as third party outages and downtime exceeded expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

