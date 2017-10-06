FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kelt Exploration to issue 1.4 mln common shares at $7.75 each
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 6, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Kelt Exploration to issue 1.4 mln common shares at $7.75 each

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Kelt Exploration Ltd

* Kelt provides gas marketing update and announces flow-through equity financing

* Kelt Exploration Ltd - ‍has determined to issue, by way of a non-brokered private placement, 1.4 million common shares at price of $7.75 per share​

* Kelt Exploration - subscribed to TransCanada Corp’s Dawn long term fixed price service and in addition, entered into various natural gas sales contracts​

* Kelt Exploration Ltd - ‍currently has approximately 4.8 MMCF/D of gas production behind pipe in British Columbia awaiting new compression​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.