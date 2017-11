Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kemet Corp

* Kemet Corp - Qtrly GAAP EPS of $0.22 per diluted share‍​

* Kemet Corp - Qtrly non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.45 per diluted share ‍​

* Kemet Corp - ‍Net sales of $301.5 million for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017 increased 10.0%, from net sales of $274.0 million for prior quarter ended June 30, 2017​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $298.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S