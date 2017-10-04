FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kempharm and Genco Sciences announce technology licensing agreement to develop prodrug-based therapy for tourette’s syndrome with ADHD
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 4, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Kempharm and Genco Sciences announce technology licensing agreement to develop prodrug-based therapy for tourette’s syndrome with ADHD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Kempharm Inc:

* Kempharm and Genco Sciences announce technology licensing agreement to develop prodrug-based therapy for potential rare pediatric indications of tourette’s syndrome with ADHD

* Kempharm Inc says ‍Kempharm will be responsible for financing and managing all product development​

* Says ‍in exchange, co will retain full intellectual property and commercial ownership of any product developed as a result of the agreement​

* Says ‍Genco eligible to receive certain milestone and royalty-based or value share payments​

* Says ‍additional details about agreement were not disclosed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.