BRIEF-Kempharm and Genco Sciences announce technology licensing agreement to develop prodrug-based therapy for tourette’s syndrome with ADHD

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Kempharm Inc:

* Kempharm and Genco Sciences announce technology licensing agreement to develop prodrug-based therapy for potential rare pediatric indications of tourette’s syndrome with ADHD

* Kempharm Inc says ‍Kempharm will be responsible for financing and managing all product development​

* Says ‍in exchange, co will retain full intellectual property and commercial ownership of any product developed as a result of the agreement​

* Says ‍Genco eligible to receive certain milestone and royalty-based or value share payments​

* Says ‍additional details about agreement were not disclosed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: