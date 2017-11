Nov 14 (Reuters) - Kencana Agri Ltd:

* Revenue increased by 58 pct from US$27.6 million in 3Q 2016 to US$43.5 million in 3Q 2017​

* ‍Q3 net loss after tax decreased from US$5.9 million to US$1.4 million​