Dec 14 (Reuters) - Kenedix Office Investment Corp

* Says it plans to acquire trust beneficial rights of building on Jan. 31, 2018, at the price of 9.5 billion yen

* Says it plans to sell trust beneficial rights of buildings for 4.83 billion yen in total

