FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kenedix reaches agreement with Nomura Research Institute
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2017 / 7:48 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Kenedix reaches agreement with Nomura Research Institute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10(Reuters) - Kenedix Inc

* Says it reached an agreement with Nomura Research Institute Ltd, regarding real estate related crowd-funding business

* Says Nomura Research Institute will invest in a Tokyo-based firm, which was established by the company on June 26, and mainly engaged in operation of real estate and infrastructure assets related crowd-funding and platform, to increase stake in the Tokyo-based firm to 19.9 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QF2pFe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.