BRIEF-Kennametal Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.50

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Kennametal Inc:

* KENNAMETAL ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* Q2 SALES $571 MILLION VERSUS $488 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.40 TO $2.70

* ‍TAX REFORM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON CASH FLOWS IN FISCAL 2018​

* ‍INCREASING OUTLOOK EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR​

* SEES 2018 ‍ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 9% TO 11%​

* COMPANY CURRENTLY EXPECTS FREE OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE $0 TO $30 MILLION FOR FY 2018

* ‍UPDATED ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCLUDES HIGHER ESTIMATED TAX EXPENSE OF $0.15 TO $0.20 PER SHARE TRIGGERED BY TAX REFORM​

* CURRENTLY EXPECTS FREE OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE $0 TO $30 MILLION​ IN 2018

* KENNAMETAL- QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS DECREASED AN ESTIMATED $0.08 PER SHARE DUE TO TAX EFFECT OF U.S. EARNINGS THAT PREVIOUSLY COULD NOT BE TAX EFFECTED

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.55, REVENUE VIEW $539.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.55, REVENUE VIEW $539.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.55 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S