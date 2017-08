Aug 4 (Reuters) - Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate Plc :

* HY 2.1% INCREASE IN ADJUSTED NAV PER SHARE TO 1,241.4 PENCE (DEC-16: 1,215.9 PENCE)

* HY DIVIDENDS PAID OF 24.0 PENCE PER SHARE OR £30.2 MILLION

* ADJUSTED NAV 1,565.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 1,533.7 MILLION STG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)