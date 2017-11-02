BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson Holdings reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.08‍​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc:
* Kennedy wilson reports third quarter 2017 results
* Increases quarterly dividend by 12 percent to $0.19 per common share
* Qtrly diluted loss per share $0.08
* Co’s share of 3Q same property revenue, NOI grew by 6 percent across 18,635 multifamily units, 12.7 million sq. ft. Of commercial, 972 hotel rooms
* Qtrly total revenue $277.2 million versus $174.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $177.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S