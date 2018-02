Feb 22 (Reuters) - Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc:

* KENNEDY WILSON REPORTS 4Q AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $‍0.69​

* KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS - IN 4Q-2017, RECORDED A ONE-TIME $44.8 MILLION TAX BENEFIT AS A RESULT OF US TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUE $181.5 MILLION VERSUS $180.4 MILLION​