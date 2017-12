BRIEF-Kenon Provides Updates In Relation To Agreement With New Investor For Investment In Qoros

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Kenon Holdings Ltd:

* KENON PROVIDES UPDATES IN RELATION TO THE AGREEMENT WITH THE NEW INVESTOR FOR INVESTMENT IN QOROS

* KENON HOLDINGS-IN JUNE 2017,CHINA-BASED INVESTOR TO INVEST ABOUT RMB6.5 BILLION IN QOROS FOR CONTROLLING INTEREST

* KENON HOLDINGS LTD- FOR DEAL WUHU CHERY WAS REQUIRED TO CONDUCT PUBLIC TENDER WHICH WAS AWARDED TO ENTITY RELATED TO BAONENG GROUP

* KENON HOLDINGS LTD SAYS QUANTUM AND INVESTOR ENTERED INTO SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO A PORTION OF QOROS SHARES OWNED BY QUANTUM