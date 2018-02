Feb 13 (Reuters) - Kering:

* CHAIRMAN AND CEO PINAULT SAYS PRIORITY FOR THE GROUP REMAINS ORGANIC GROWTH, ACQUISITIONS NOT NECESSARY FOR THE GROUP IN SHORT OR MEDIUM TERM TO GENERATE GROWTH

* GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR SAYS RICHEMONT‘S BID TO BUY OUT REST OF YOOX NET-A-PORTER DOES NOT CHANGE KERING‘S RELATIONSHIP AND CONTRACT WITH YNAP Further company coverage: (Reporting by paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)