BRIEF-Kering says will not be looking at Puma options in short-term

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Kering CFO

* Says on conference call Balenciaga has potential to reach 1 billion euros in sales in the mid-term

* Says still confident on Gucci performance in 2018 in spite of tougher comparisons and foreign exchange climate

* Says Puma remains a non-strategic asset, but Kering not likely to consider options for the business in the short-term

* Says M&A is not on the agenda, company focused on organic growth Further company coverage: (Reporting by paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)