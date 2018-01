BRIEF-Kering to distribute Puma shares to its stakeholders

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Kering:

* ‍ON 11 JANUARY 2018, KERING‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY PROPOSED TO SUBMIT TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS PROJECT TO DISTRIBUTE IN KIND AROUND 70% OF PUMA SHARES OUTSTANDING, OUT OF 86.3% CURRENTLY OWNED BY GROUP​

* ‍POST TRANSACTION, KERING WOULD RETAIN APPROXIMATELY 16% OF PUMA SHARES OUTSTANDING. ARTÉMIS, WHICH HOLDS 40.9% OF KERING‘S SHARES, WOULD BECOME A LONG TERM STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER OF PUMA WITH AN OWNERSHIP OF ABOUT 29%. ​

* ‍PUMA'S FREE FLOAT WOULD BE INCREASED TO APPROXIMATELY 55%​