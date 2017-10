July 25 (Reuters) - KERLINK SAS

* H1 REVENUE UP ALMOST 87% FOR THE PERIOD, TO REACH €10.1 MILLION‍​

* GROUP IS CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO REPLICATE ITS FIRST-HALF PERFORMANCE WITH A SIMILAR GROWTH RATE IN THE SECOND HALF‍​