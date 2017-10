Oct 24 (Reuters) - KERLINK SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​4.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍CONFIRMS ITS REVENUE TARGET OF MORE THAN EUR 70 MILLION BY 2020​

* ‍CONFIRMS IT SEES REVENUE OF EUR 25M FOR 2017 BUSINESS YEAR​ Source text: bit.ly/2zMPbbT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)