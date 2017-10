BRIEF-Kerlink reports H1 EBITDA loss of 1.1 million euros

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Kerlink Sa

* H1 REVENUE EUR 10.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA LOSS OF EUR 1.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 595,000 YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 REVENUE TARGET: €25M

* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 1.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TARGETING REVENUES OF €25M IN 2017, WHICH WOULD IMPLY EXPECTED GROWTH OF AROUND 75%

* SAYS GROWTH EXPECTED IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR SHOULD ALSO ENABLE KERLINK TO GENERATE HIGHLY POSITIVE EBITDA FOR THE PERIOD

* CONFIRMING ITS TARGET OF ACHIEVING REVENUE OF €70 MILLION IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)