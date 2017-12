Dec 27 (Reuters) - Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* KERYX BIOPHARMACEUTICALS- ON DEC 20,CO,NORWICH PHARMACEUTICALS AGREED TO TERMINATE MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO,NPI,DATED JAN 17, 2014‍​

* KERYX BIOPHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ‍TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC 31, 2017​ - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2pOurzB) Further company coverage: