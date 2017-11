Nov 15 (Reuters) - KESKO OYJ:

* KESKO OYJ - ‍JORMA RAUHALA APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF BUILDING AND TECHNICAL TRADE DIVISION​

* KESKO OYJ - ‍RAUHALA ALSO DEPUTY TO KESKO‘S PRESIDENT AND CEO MIKKO HELANDER​

* KESKO OYJ - ‍ARI AKSELI APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF GROCERY TRADE DIVISION AND MEMBER OF GROUP MANAGEMENT BOARD​