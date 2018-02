Feb 13 (Reuters) - KESKO OYJ:

* KESKO IS NEGOTIATING THE DISPOSAL OF ITS BUILDING AND HOME IMPROVEMENT STORE PROPERTIES IN RUSSIA

* ‍OUTCOME OF NEGOTIATIONS IS NOT CERTAIN​

* ‍IF NEGOTIATIONS DO NOT LEAD TO AN AGREEMENT, KESKO WILL CONTINUE OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA AS BEFORE​