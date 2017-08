July 27 (Reuters) - KESKO OYJ

* REG-KESKO'S HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY TO 30 JUNE 2017: KESKO'S PROFITABILITY IMPROVED

* Q2 NET SALES EUR 2.81 BILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 2.86 BILLION)

* COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED THE LEVEL OF THE PREVIOUS 12 MONTHS

* Q2 EBIT EX-ITEMS EUR 84.6 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 95.4 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)