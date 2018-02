Feb 14 (Reuters) - Kesko Oyj:

* KESKO‘S COMPARABLE SALES GREW IN JANUARY

* KESKO OYJ - SALES TOTALLED EUR 824.9 MILLION IN JANUARY 2018, AN INCREASE OF 7.9% IN COMPARABLE TERMS

* KESKO OYJ - REPORTED TOTAL SALES DECREASED BY 0.3% FOR MONTH