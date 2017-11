Oct 31 (Reuters) - Key Tronic Corp

* Key Tronic Corporation announces results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018

* Sees Q2 2018 earnings per share $0.07 to $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Sees Q2 2018 revenue $110 million to $115 million

Source text for Eikon: