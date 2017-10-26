FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Key Tronic Corp responds to Cemtrex Release
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Banks
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
Autos
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 26, 2017 / 1:17 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Key Tronic Corp responds to Cemtrex Release

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Cemtrex Inc

* Key Tronic - ‍on Oct 23, co became aware of a press release by Cemtrex regarding update to its purported exchange offer for Key Tronic​

* Key Tronic Corp - Key Tronic has not had any communication from Cemtrex detailing its purported offer​

* Key Tronic - ‍Cemtrex has not commenced any formal exchange offer for Key Tronic common stock, which would require additional SEC filings by Cemtrex

* Key Tronic Corp - ‍Key Tronic intends to focus on continuing to execute on its strategic plan​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.