BRIEF-Keycorp reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35‍​
October 19, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Keycorp reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35‍​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Keycorp

* KeyCorp reports third quarter 2017 net income of $349 million, or $.32 per common share

* KeyCorp - Qtrly net loan charge-offs $32‍​ million versus $44 million last year

* KeyCorp - Qtrly allowance for loan and lease losses $880‍​ million versus $865 million last year

* KeyCorp- Qtrly common equity tier 1 ratio 10.26‍​ percent versus 9.91 percent in Q2

* KeyCorp- Qtrly tier 1 risk-based capital ratio ‍​ 11.11 percent versus 10.73 percent in Q2

* Keycorp - ‍Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $962 million for Q3 compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $788 million for Q3 of 2016​

* Keycorp - ‍Q3 2017 net interest income included $48 million of purchase accounting accretion related to acquisition of First Niagara​

* Keycorp - Third quarter 2017 net interest income included $48 million of purchase accounting accretion related to the acquisition of First Niagara‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Keycorp - ‍Q3 results included net impact of $0.03 per common share related to merger-related charges, merchant services gain adjustment​

* Keycorp - Qtrly provision for credit losses $51 million versus $59 mln‍​ last year

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.35‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

