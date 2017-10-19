BRIEF-Keycorp reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35‍​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Keycorp
* KeyCorp reports third quarter 2017 net income of $349 million, or $.32 per common share
* KeyCorp - Qtrly net loan charge-offs $32 million versus $44 million last year
* KeyCorp - Qtrly allowance for loan and lease losses $880 million versus $865 million last year
* KeyCorp- Qtrly common equity tier 1 ratio 10.26 percent versus 9.91 percent in Q2
* KeyCorp- Qtrly tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.11 percent versus 10.73 percent in Q2
* Keycorp - Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $962 million for Q3 compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $788 million for Q3 of 2016
* Keycorp - Q3 2017 net interest income included $48 million of purchase accounting accretion related to acquisition of First Niagara
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Keycorp - Q3 results included net impact of $0.03 per common share related to merger-related charges, merchant services gain adjustment
* Keycorp - Qtrly provision for credit losses $51 million versus $59 mln last year
* Keycorp - Qtrly provision for credit losses $51 million versus $59 mln last year

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.35