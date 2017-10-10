FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron
October 10, 2017 / 12:15 PM / in 9 days

BRIEF-Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp

* Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron

* Keyera Corp - ‍has entered into a 20-year midstream agreement with chevron canada limited​

* Keyera Corp - agreement is for co ‍to fractionate and handle natural gas liquids from Chevron’s Kaybob Duvernay operations near Fox Creek, Alberta​

* Keyera Corp - ‍agreement includes an area of dedication that is in excess of 230,000 gross operated acres and also includes take-or-pay commitments​

* Keyera Corp - ‍under terms of agreement, Chevron will deliver approximately 50% of its natural gas liquids from area of dedication to Keyera​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

