Aug 9 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp

* Keyera Corp announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Keyera Corp - quarterly gross processing throughput volumes were 1,441 million cubic feet per day slightly higher than both same period last year