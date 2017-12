BRIEF-Keysight Technologies Reports Q4 NON-GAAP EPS $0.71

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Keysight Technologies Inc:

* KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.71

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q4 REVENUE $878 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $885.5 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.64 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29 TO $0.43

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $762 MILLION TO $802 MILLION

* KEYSIGHT - FIRST HALF OF 2018 REVENUE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1,748 MILLION & NON-GAAP REVENUE FOR FIRST HALF OF 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1,775 MILLION

* - NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FIRST HALF OF 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.29

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.61, REVENUE VIEW $864.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S