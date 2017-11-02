BRIEF-KeyW Holding reports Q3 GAAP loss per share of $0.08 from continuing operations

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Keyw Holding Corp:

* KeyW reports third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $122.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $130.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company updates fiscal 2017 financial guidance​

* Sees ‍2017 revenue $435 million to $445 million​

* Total backlog at September 30, 2017, of $1.26 billion, compared with total backlog at June 30, 2017, of $1.11 billion​

* FY2017 revenue view $461.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S