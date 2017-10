Oct 24 (Reuters) - Keywords Studios Plc

* ENTERED INTO A CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF VMC CONSULTING CORPORATION AND VOLT CANADA INC​

* ‍DEAL FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY USD $66.4 MILLION​

* ‍ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR AROUND 30 OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY EARNINGS ENHANCING IN FIRST FULL YEAR​

* ‍ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR AROUND OCTOBER 30