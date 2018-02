Feb 1 (Reuters) - Keywords Studios Plc:

* ‍EXPECTS FY REVENUES TO BE NOT LESS THAN EUR 150M (FY16: EUR 96.6M)​

* EXPECTS FY ‍ADJUSTED PBT OF AT LEAST EUR 22.5M (FY16: EUR 14.9M​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)