Nov 27 (Reuters) - KEYYO SA:

* ACQUIRES CLEVER NETWORK‍​

* TRANSACTION ENABLES CO TO ANTICIPATE TURNOVER OF OVER € 30 MILLION FOR FY 2018 ‍​

* ACQUISITION OF CLEVER NETWORK TO BE COMPLETED AT END OF DECEMBER 2017

* CLEVER NETWORK TO BE INCLUDED IN COMPANY‘S ACCOUNTS FROM JAN 1, 2018

* TOTAL AMOUNT OF TRANSACTION IS EUR 2.6 MILLION IN BUSINESS VALUE, MANAGEMENT RETAINING 25 PERCENT OF SHARES