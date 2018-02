Feb 14 (Reuters) - Keyyo Sa:

* FY REVENUE EUR 24.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS FORECAST OF A CURRENT OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF AT LEAST 20 PERCENT

* ANTICIPATES REVENUE ABOVE EUR 30 MILLION FOR FY 2018