Sept 19 (Reuters) - KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE

* SAYS KUWAIT INVESTMENT AUTHORITY (KIA) CONFIRMS APPOINTMENT OF CONSULTANT TO CONDUCT FEASIBILITY STUDY ON MERGER OF KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE AND BAHRAIN‘S AHLI UNITED BANK

* SAYS KUWAIT INVESTMENT AUTHORITY (KIA) IS CONDUCTING STUDY INDEPENDENTLY, NO COORDINATION STEPS HAS BEEN TAKEN BETWEEN BANKS