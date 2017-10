Sept 14 (Reuters) - Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Pcl

* Qtrly net profit 58.3 million Baht versus 93.2 million Baht

* Qtrly revenue from sales and rendering of services 4.19 billion Baht versus 4.49 billion Baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)