Oct 10 (Reuters) - KIADIS PHARMA NV:

* ‍RAISES EUR 18.0 MILLION IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 2.25 MILLION NEW SHARES​

* ‍PLACING WAS COMPLETED AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF EUR 8.00 PER SHARE

* ‍SHARES TO BE LISTED AND TRADED ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM AND BRUSSELS ON OCTOBER 12, 2017​

* ‍THIS WILL FUND COMPANY INTO 2019 AND THUS BEYOND POTENTIAL H2 2018 (CONDITIONAL) APPROVAL OF ATIR101™ IN EUROPE - CEO​

* ‍OFFERING WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED​